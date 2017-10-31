Louis Longridge: Falkirk sign Hamilton forward on emergency loan

Louis Longridge (right) has made more than 170 club appearances

Falkirk have signed Hamilton Academical forward Louis Longridge on an emergency loan until January.

Longridge, 26, has scored twice in 13 appearances for Hamilton this season and 21 in his career overall.

Paul Hartley has had three games in charge of the Bairns, drawing the first two 0-0 and losing 4-2 to Queen of the South on Saturday.

"I am pleased to be able to bring Louis into the club," Hartley told the Falkirk website.

"He is a player with a good pedigree having played a number of games in the Premiership.

"He is quick and will hopefully add a different dimension to our strike-force."

Falkirk are second bottom of the Scottish Championship, six points clear of Brechin City and two points below Dumbarton. Hartley's side host Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

"We need to score more goals to help us climb the table and I believe Louis to be capable of helping us do just that," added Hartley.

"Louis joined us for training this morning and will go straight into contention for Saturday's match against Dunfermline."