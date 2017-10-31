Napoli v Manchester City
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is still out with a calf injury as they prepare for Wednesday's Champions League game at Serie A leaders Napoli.
The centre-back has not played since August, but it was hoped he would return to training this week.
City will qualify for the knockout stages if they avoid defeat in Italy.
Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri says that Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders "are the best team in Europe, led by the best coach in Europe".
City have won nine and drawn one of their league games this season, scoring 35 goals in their 10 games.
Napoli have had a similar start in Serie A, with 10 wins and a draw from 11 games - and 32 goals scored.
City won their reverse fixture 2-1 to go six points above the Italian side in Group F with three wins from three.
"They have a devastating force of impact on matches and they have scored so many of their goals in the first 20 minutes," Sarri added.
"Their matches have all been over by the 70th minute. They deserve great credit for what they did in the first match, no-one has escaped our pressing like that."
MATCH FACTS
- Champions League matches involving Napoli and Manchester City have seen one win apiece and one drawn fixture. City won 2-1 in the reverse game last time out.
- Manchester City have won their opening three games of a European tournament for the first time since 2008-09 (in the Uefa Cup). This is the first time they have achieved it in the Champions League.
- All 42 times a team have won their opening three group games in the Champions League (since the current format in 2003-04), they have progressed to the last 16.
- City have been involved in six away fixtures against Italian opposition but have only recorded just one win (D2 L3). They lost at Napoli during the 2011-12 group stage.
- City have only lost once in their last 10 Champions League group stage matches (W6 D3) - at Barcelona last season.
- Only Barcelona (2,273) have attempted more passes in the Champions League this season than Manchester City (2,077); City have the highest completion rate so far in the competition (90%).
- John Stones has registered more passes than any other player this season in the Champions League (320), completing 96% of them.
- Manchester City goalkeepers have saved six of the last seven penalties that they have faced in the Champions League (three by Joe Hart, two by Willy Caballero and one by Ederson).