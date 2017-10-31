Liverpool v NK Maribor
Liverpool midfielder James Milner says the side have "shown glimpses" of their potential this season.
The Reds have lost one of their last seven games in all competitions and top their Champions League group on goal difference ahead of Spartak Moscow.
In their previous game in the competition, they thrashed Wednesday's opponents Maribor 7-0 away from home.
"We have had injuries and I think we are waiting for it to click," Milner said ahead of the game.
"We have shown glimpses - when we showed it in Maribor, it was pretty devastating.
"We have to be on top of our game, set the tempo and come out all guns blazing."
Former England international Milner filled in at left-back for much of last season but has been mainly used as a substitute at the beginning of this season.
But he has started the last three games in his more familiar midfield role.
"Last season I was asked to do a job and I did that as well as I could. I said I didn't enjoy playing there but the team comes first," added Milner.
"I have definitely found myself enjoying my football again playing in midfield."
Coutinho and Lovren doubts
Manager Jurgen Klopp will make a late decision on the fitness of defender Dejan Lovren, who suffered a thigh in the warm-up before Saturday's victory over Huddersfield.
The 28-year-old Croatian, heavily criticised for his performance in the Reds' 4-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham earlier this month, said a "disgusting" death threat against his family was sent to him on social media.
Midfielder Philippe Coutinho is a major doubt after he missed the Huddersfield game with a thigh injury, while full-backs Joe Gomez and Alberto Moreno will also be assessed.
Goalkeeper Loris Karius will continue in goal again in the competition, having started ahead of league regular Simon Mignolet in the previous three European matches.
MATCH FACTS
- Liverpool won the reverse game 7-0 in Slovenia - the first time the sides had met in a competitive game
- Maribor have won only one of their nine games against England opposition in all competitions, a 2-1 win against Wigan Athletic in the 2013-14 Europa League group stages. They have never kept a clean sheet in any of those games.
- Liverpool's victory over Maribor was the biggest away win by an English club in European competition since Arsenal defeated Standard Liege by the same score in the Cup Winners' Cup back in November 1993.
- That result equalled the biggest margin of victory by an away team in the Champions League era - level with MSK Zilina 0-7 Marseille (Nov 2010) and BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar Donetsk (Oct 2014).
- Liverpool come into this match enjoying an 11-game unbeaten run in European group stages (W3 D8, Champions League and Europa League).
- Maribor are currently enduring a 14-game winless run in the Champions League (D5 L9) and have only managed to score one goal across their last four outings in the competition.
- After failing to score in his first 15 Champions League appearances, Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho has now scored in his last two in a row.
- Roberto Firmino (three scored and one assist), Philippe Coutinho (two goals and two assists) and Mohamed Salah (three goals and one assist) have been directly involved in four goals each already in the 2017-18 Champions League.