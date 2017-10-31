Tottenham Hotspur v Real Madrid
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is "very confident" striker Harry Kane will be fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Kane has scored 13 goals in 12 games for Spurs this season but missed Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Manchester United with a hamstring problem.
He took part in training on Tuesday and could play at Wembley.
"He's on the list. Maybe it's possible for him to play but I don't want to say 100%," said Pochettino.
Spurs would qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League with a win - as would their opponents Real.
The hosts are top of Champions League Group H, above the defending champions on goal difference. Both sides are six points clear of Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia.
Spurs winger Erik Lamela is available after just over a year out with a hip problem, but midfielder Victor Wanyama is still out with a knee problem.
Real forward Gareth Bale will miss the game against his old club after failing to recover from a calf injury. First-choice keeper Keylor Navas and centre-back Raphael Varane remain injured.
MATCH FACTS
- Real are unbeaten against Spurs in European competition. They have faced each other five times previously, with Real winning three of them.
- Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 30 Champions League group games (W22 D8) - their last defeat was in October 2012 away against Borussia Dortmund.
- They have failed to score only once in their last 53 Champions League group games (0-0 at Paris St-Germain, October 2015).
- Having previously gone four home Champions League games without a win (D1 L3), Spurs have won their last two.
- Tottenham Hotspur have never won at home in European competition against Spanish opposition (D2 L3).
- No other team has registered more attempts on the counter-attack than Spurs this season in the Champions League (5 - fast break); scoring with one of those efforts.
- Each of the 27 times English clubs have had seven or more points after three Champions League match days they have progressed to the last 16 (since the current format was introduced in 2003-04).
- Cristiano Ronaldo has scored once in each of his three previous Champions League games against Tottenham.
- Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo have both scored more goals than anyone else in the competition this season (five).