Watford & Stoke charged by FA with failing to control players

Stoke and Watford players clashed in injury time

Watford and Stoke City have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players.

Hornets captain Troy Deeney had already been charged with violent conduct over a clash with Stoke's Joe Allen.

Deeney and Allen were booked after squaring up in injury time of Watford's 1-0 league defeat on Saturday.

Allen reacted angrily when Deeney appeared to attempt a cross, rather than pass the ball back, when Stoke kicked the ball out after an injury.

Both clubs have until 18:00 BST on Friday to respond.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes said after the Vicarage Road game that striker Deeney, who appeared to grab Wales international Allen's face, should be punished.