Dundee United talk to Csaba Laszlo and John Hughes

Laszlo and Hughes were Edinburgh derby rivals back in 2009

Dundee United have spoken to former Hearts manager Csaba Laszlo and ex-Hibs boss John Hughes as they seek a replacement for Ray McKinnon.

Laszlo, 53, was sacked by the Tynecastle club in January 2010, having steered them to a Premier League third place finish in his one full season.

Having been in charge of the national teams of Uganda and Lithuania, he was last with Dunajská Streda in Slovakia.

Hughes, also 53, left Raith Rovers at the end of last season.

He took over at Stark's Park in February but could not rescue the Kirkcaldy club from the threat of relegation, as they dropped into League One via the play-offs.

Hughes left Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the summer of 2016, one year after winning the Scottish Cup with the Highlanders.

McKinnon was sacked by United last week following back-to-back Championship defeats.

Coach Laurie Ellis oversaw Saturday's 2-0 win at Dumbarton, which leaves the Tangerines three points behind league leaders St Mirren.