Solihull Moors: Richard Money resigns as manager after just 26 days in charge
- From the section Football
Richard Money has resigned as manager of National League bottom club Solihull Moors just 26 days after taking charge.
The 62-year-old former Scunthorpe, Fulham, Liverpool and Luton Town defender took over at Damson Park on 5 October, following the departure of previous manager Liam McDonald.
But he has now quit ahead of Sunday's FA Cup first-round tie at Wycombe.
Assistant Manager Gary Whild will take charge along with coach Keith Bertschin and director of sport Mark Fogarty.
A club statement said: "After discussions with the board, Richard Money has decided to resign as first-team manager.
"Solihull Moors are disappointed that Richard's short time in charge has ended so soon and will commence the search for a replacement immediately"
Money added: "There are so many people at this club who have worked so hard to get it to the level it is playing at right now and it deserves to stay there.
"To do so it needs someone who can fully commit to the club's future and unfortunately I am unable to do that right now."
In their second season at fifth-tier level, the Moors have won just three times in the league - the last of these was under Money, the 2-1 win at Eastleigh a week ago.
The Moors also beat Ossett in a replay to reach the first round of the FA Cup, but then suffered a 4-0 home defeat by Fylde on Saturday.
Money had previously been manager at Scunthorpe, Walsall, with whom he won League Two in 2007, Luton Town and Cambridge United.
Other short managerial reigns
- Straight after Mike Bateson chose Leroy Rosenior as Torquay United manager in 2007, he agreed to sell the club to a consortium, who then sacked Rosenior 10 minutes after he had been appointed.
- On 5 October, joint managers Brian Atkinson and Sean Gregan left National League North side Darlington after only five days in charge, citing a "conflict of interest" involving recently departed boss Martin Gray.
- Much-travelled Dave Bassett had eight different clubs in 24 years - his shortest stay being the five days he managed in 1984 during the first of two spells at Crystal Palace.
- Swansea City have come a long way since youth coach Kevin Cullis was plucked from Cradley Town in 1996. He left after seven days.
- Paul Gascoigne's time as a non-league manager lasted 39 days at Kettering Town in 2005.
- Leeds United have had their share of short-lived tenures, with Brian Clough (1974) and Jock Stein (1978) lasting 44 days, while Dave Hockaday survived 70 days in 2014.