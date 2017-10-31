Solihull Moors: Richard Money resigns as manager after just 26 days in charge

Richard Money was previously boss at Scunthorpe, Walsall, Luton Town and Cambridge United

Richard Money has resigned as manager of National League bottom club Solihull Moors just 26 days after taking charge.

The 62-year-old former Scunthorpe, Fulham, Liverpool and Luton Town defender took over at Damson Park on 5 October, following the departure of previous manager Liam McDonald.

But he has now quit ahead of Sunday's FA Cup first-round tie at Wycombe.

Assistant Manager Gary Whild will take charge along with coach Keith Bertschin and director of sport Mark Fogarty.

A club statement said: "After discussions with the board, Richard Money has decided to resign as first-team manager.

"Solihull Moors are disappointed that Richard's short time in charge has ended so soon and will commence the search for a replacement immediately"

Money added: "There are so many people at this club who have worked so hard to get it to the level it is playing at right now and it deserves to stay there.

"To do so it needs someone who can fully commit to the club's future and unfortunately I am unable to do that right now."

In their second season at fifth-tier level, the Moors have won just three times in the league - the last of these was under Money, the 2-1 win at Eastleigh a week ago.

The Moors also beat Ossett in a replay to reach the first round of the FA Cup, but then suffered a 4-0 home defeat by Fylde on Saturday.

Money had previously been manager at Scunthorpe, Walsall, with whom he won League Two in 2007, Luton Town and Cambridge United.

Other short managerial reigns