Dejan Lovren: Liverpool defender angry after 'Instagram death threat'

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren says a "disgusting" death threat against his family was sent to him on social media.

The 28-year-old Croat was heavily criticised for his performance in the Reds' 4-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham on 22 October.

In an Instagram story, he shared a screengrab of a private message in which the sender said they would "murder" the footballer's family.

"I cannot ignore when my family is threatened," said Lovren.

"I just can't and won't accept that."

Lovren was at fault for Tottenham's opening two goals at Wembley, and was substituted by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp after just 31 minutes.

He was set to start Saturday's home game against Huddersfield, but withdrew through injury in the warm-up of a game Liverpool won 3-0.

Before the match, Klopp compared the media reaction to Lovren's performance to people "watching an accident".

"You are the kind of people standing around with smartphones instead of helping," said the German. "I'm not this kind of person.

"Of course it's not the nicest week in Dejan's life but it's only football. People don't become a better or a worse person through making a mistake in a football game."

Croatia international Lovren has made 121 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions since joining from Southampton in a £20m deal in July 2014.

Merseyside Police and Liverpool FC are aware of the matter and trying to establish more details.