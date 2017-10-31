Davis Keillor-Dunn agrees new Ross County deal

Keillor-Dunn has impressed new manager Owen Coyle with his County displays

Ross County's Davis Keillor-Dunn has signed a two-year contract extension following his first-team breakthrough.

The winger, who turns 20 later this week, has made 11 appearances this season and scored once.

He was a key member of County's Development League title winners last term after moving north from Chesterfield in July 2016.

"He is an excellent young talent with the potential to improve further," said manager Owen Coyle.

Speaking to the club website, Coyle added: "I am absolutely delighted to extend Davis' contract to 2020.

"I hope it sends out an important message throughout football but in particular to all our young players at the club, that if they're good enough they will play in our team, no matter what age."