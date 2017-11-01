Arsenal v Crvena Zvezda

Olivier Giroud has scored seven goals in his last eight European starts

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will continue to rotate his squad in the Europa League in Thursday's game with Crvena Zvezda.

Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud are all likely to come into the team - with Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez rested.

The Gunners, who have won all three Group H games so far, will reach the knockout stages if they win.

"Both of the teams do well," said Wenger, when asked about his rotation.

"Even in training, when we play them against each other, it's very tight. I've gone into a rotation policy and I want to stick to that at the moment."

The hosts would qualify for the last 32 if they draw with Crvena Zvezda - commonly known as Red Star Belgrade - and Bate Borisov do not beat Cologne.

Arsenal, who are fifth in the Premier League, visit unbeaten leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

"I must say I am pleased with the quality of our performances in every single competition," said Wenger.

"It's very difficult to make a change. They all want competition, they all deserve competition because of their quality.

"If you look at the number of minutes played by all of these players since the start of the season, many of them are in very competitive shape and that should be an advantage for the rest of the season."

Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Sead Kolasinac (hip), Santi Cazorla (ankle), Danny Welbeck and David Ospina (both groin) are all out injured against Crvena Zvezda.

MATCH FACTS