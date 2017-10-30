Tuesday's back pages 30 Oct From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41812130 Read more about sharing. The Mirror reports on Sam Allardyce being keen on the Everton job Alvaro Morata is the top story in the Sun The Times says Chelsea are ready to offer Cesc Fabregas a new deal amid interest from Manchester United The Metro leads with Alvaro Morata's plan to stay at Chelsea for the long term Morata and Sam Allardyce feature on the back of the Daily Star Jose Mourinho's defence of Romelu Lukaku is the lead story on the Daily Express