Tuesday's back pages

Mirror
The Mirror reports on Sam Allardyce being keen on the Everton job
Sun
Alvaro Morata is the top story in the Sun
Times
The Times says Chelsea are ready to offer Cesc Fabregas a new deal amid interest from Manchester United
Metro
The Metro leads with Alvaro Morata's plan to stay at Chelsea for the long term
Daily Star
Morata and Sam Allardyce feature on the back of the Daily Star
Daily Express
Jose Mourinho's defence of Romelu Lukaku is the lead story on the Daily Express

