BBC Sport - County Antrim Shield: Heatley double sinks Reds and Ards beat holders Blues
- From the section Football
A late double by substitute Paul Heatley sees Crusaders come from behind to beat Cliftonville 3-2 in the County Antrim Shield quarter-finals while Ards defeat holders Linfield 1-0.
David McAllister scored the only goal of the game three minutes after the interval in Monday night's quarter-final at Windsor Park.
David Cushley gave Crusaders the lead with a penalty but two goals from Joe Gormley nudged Cliftonville ahead, before Heatley's dramatic late intervention with two goals in the final five minutes.
