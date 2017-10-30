BBC Sport - County Antrim Shield: Heatley double sinks Reds and Ards beat holders Blues

Heatley double sinks Reds and Ards beat Blues

A late double by substitute Paul Heatley sees Crusaders come from behind to beat Cliftonville 3-2 in the County Antrim Shield quarter-finals while Ards defeat holders Linfield 1-0.

David McAllister scored the only goal of the game three minutes after the interval in Monday night's quarter-final at Windsor Park.

David Cushley gave Crusaders the lead with a penalty but two goals from Joe Gormley nudged Cliftonville ahead, before Heatley's dramatic late intervention with two goals in the final five minutes.

Top videos

Video

Heatley double sinks Reds and Ards beat Blues

Video

Ancelotti, Giggs, Dyche? Pundits debate next Everton manager

Video

Perfect way to mark five-year anniversary - Dyche

Video

Newcastle had control until goal - Benitez

Video

Dyche v Benitez: Battle of the beards

Video

This might be the craziest minute of football you'll ever see

Video

O'Neill welcomes return of McNair and Ward

Video

Rugby League World Cup: Home nations heartache & great shorts

Video

Gigantic Watson throw leads Plays of the Week

Video

'We can go on to achieve big things' - England's U17 world champions return

Video

Harding hat-trick & other great WSL goals

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Football fun

Football Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired