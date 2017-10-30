A late double by substitute Paul Heatley sees Crusaders come from behind to beat Cliftonville 3-2 in the County Antrim Shield quarter-finals while Ards defeat holders Linfield 1-0.

David McAllister scored the only goal of the game three minutes after the interval in Monday night's quarter-final at Windsor Park.

David Cushley gave Crusaders the lead with a penalty but two goals from Joe Gormley nudged Cliftonville ahead, before Heatley's dramatic late intervention with two goals in the final five minutes.