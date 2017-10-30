Co Antrim Shield: Holders Linfield lose to Ards and Crusaders beat Cliftonville

Paul Heatley scored twice late on after coming on as a substitute

Holders Linfield crashed out of the County Antrim Shield after losing 1-0 at home to Ards while a late Paul Heatley double saw Crusaders beat derby rivals Cliftonville 3-2 at Solitude.

David McAllister scored the only goal of Monday's quarter-final at Windsor Park, firing home after 48 minutes.

David Cushley's penalty and a Joe Gormley header left it 1-1 at half-time in the north Belfast encounter.

Gormley netted but Heatley struck twice in the final five minutes of the game.

Ards and Crusaders join Ballymena United and Carrick Rangers in reaching the last four of the competition.

Linfield had defeated Ards 2-0 in an Irish Premiership match at the same venue on Saturday, but were unable to convert a series of chances in a first half which they mostly dominated.

Mark Stafford, Jordan Stewart, Stephen Lowry and Cameron Stewart all had opportunities in the opening period, while Jonny Frazer scuffed a shot when well placed for the visitors.

McAllister turned Chris Casement and slotted past Gareth Deane for the decisive strike of the game three minutes after the interval and the Blues were unable to conjure up a leveller.

For Ards, it was a second notable scalp in knockout competition within the space of a few weeks, Colin Nixon's men having hammered Glenavon 4-0 in the League Cup.

Cushley gave the Crues a 14th-minute lead against Barry Gray's side, scoring from the penalty spot after Jay Donnelly had handled inside the area.

Just before the half hour mark, Gormley equalised, stooping to head in after Rory Donnelly had flicked on goalkeeper Brian Neeson's free-kick.

Neeson superby denied a Jordan Owens header, while Gormley and Cushley both struck the woodwork, before Gormley found the net with a right-foot drive into the bottom corner midway through the second half.

Substitute Heatley shot into the bottom corner off the post five minutes from time and then drilled home from a tight angle three minutes later.

Crusaders midfielder Philip Lowry was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected broken arm.