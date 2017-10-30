BBC Sport - Burnley 1-0 Newcastle: Rafael Benitez says Magpies had control until goal
Newcastle had control until goal - Benitez
Football
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez says his side had control of the game until a mistake led to Burnley's winner at Turf Moor.
