Kieran Tierney: Celtic left-back signs new six-year contract

Kieran Tierney scored his second goal of the season in Celtic's 3-0 win over Aberdeen next week

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney has signed a new contract with the Scottish champions club until 2023.

The Scotland full-back, 20, has been a first-team regular at Celtic since 2015 and won the first of his eight senior international caps the following year.

He has won two Premiership titles and one Scottish Cup with the Glasgow club.

Left-sided Tierney has been Celtic's first-choice left-back but has played at right-back and in central defence for his country.

Last week, Tierney scored the opener as league leaders Celtic beat nearest challengers Aberdeen 3-0 and he was named in Malky Mackay's Scotland squad for the 9 November friendly against the Netherlands.