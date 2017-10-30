Kieran Tierney: Celtic left-back signs new six-year contract

Kieran Tierney
Kieran Tierney scored his second goal of the season in Celtic's 3-0 win over Aberdeen next week

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney has signed a new contract with the Scottish champions club until 2023.

The Scotland full-back, 20, has been a first-team regular at Celtic since 2015 and won the first of his eight senior international caps the following year.

He has won two Premiership titles and one Scottish Cup with the Glasgow club.

Left-sided Tierney has been Celtic's first-choice left-back but has played at right-back and in central defence for his country.

Last week, Tierney scored the opener as league leaders Celtic beat nearest challengers Aberdeen 3-0 and he was named in Malky Mackay's Scotland squad for the 9 November friendly against the Netherlands.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Scottish Premiership highlights: Aberdeen 0-3 Celtic

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Football fun

Football Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired