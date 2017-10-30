Tottenham Hotspur ban fans for throwing urine at West Ham supporters

Andre Ayew scored twice for West Ham as they scored three times in 15 minutes to win 3-2

Tottenham have banned two fans for life after what appeared to be a cup of urine was thrown at West Ham fans in Wednesday's League Cup defeat.

A video appeared online of one fan urinating in a glass before the other threw it at opposition fans, although they have claimed it was a different glass - of cider - that they threw.

The club identified and punished them after an investigation.

West Ham won the game at Wembley 3-2, fighting back from 2-0 down.