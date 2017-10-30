BBC Sport - NI manager Michael O'Neill welcomes return of McNair and Ward

O'Neill welcomes return of McNair and Ward

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill welcomes the return of Paddy McNair and Jamie Ward after injury as part of the squad for the World Cup play-off against Switzerland.

The first leg will be staged in Belfast on 9 November, with the return in Basel three days later.

