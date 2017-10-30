BBC Sport - NI manager Michael O'Neill welcomes return of McNair and Ward
O'Neill welcomes return of McNair and Ward
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill welcomes the return of Paddy McNair and Jamie Ward after injury as part of the squad for the World Cup play-off against Switzerland.
The first leg will be staged in Belfast on 9 November, with the return in Basel three days later.
