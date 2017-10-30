Demarai Gray: Leicester City winger ready to sign new deal

Demarai Gray
Demarai Gray (l) scored on only his 12th Premier League start for Leicester

Leicester winger Demarai Gray says he is ready to sign a new contract with the club now the Foxes' managerial situation is resolved.

The 21-year-old was close to a new deal - according to then-manager Craig Shakespeare - six weeks ago.

Gray scored his first league goal in over a year in Claude Puel's first game as boss, Sunday's 2-0 win over Everton.

"We wanted to see who the new manager was, a bit of stability, but I'm happy playing football here," said Gray.

"It's for my representative and the backroom staff to deal with. All I can do is what I've done [against Everton]. When they give me the phone call we'll get it sorted."

Leicester rejected bids from Bournemouth and Crystal Palace for England Under-21 international Gray in the summer.

Sunday was only the forward's 12th league start in 20 months since joining from Birmingham for £3.7m in January 2016. He has come on as a substitute 39 times.

"I've always said I'm ready to play and I've waited a long time," Gray said. "Hopefully now this can be a start of a run of games for me.

"It's what I need, to get some confidence and momentum myself and most importantly develop as a player."

