Sam Allardyce would 'consider' Everton job

Sam Allardyce's past three jobs have lasted less than a year - Sunderland (31 games), England (one match) and Crystal Palace (24 games)

Former England boss Sam Allardyce says he would consider an approach from Everton.

The Toffees, who are in the relegation zone, sacked Ronald Koeman a week ago, with caretaker boss David Unsworth losing his first two games in charge.

Allardyce left Crystal Palace in June, five months after joining the club.

Asked about the prospect of the Everton job, he told Bein Sports: "Who knows? I'd have to consider that, if that phone call happens."

He added: "There's no point in speculating at the moment. David Unsworth is in the chair."

Under-23s manager Unsworth says he wants the Everton job on a full-time basis.

"It looks like it's really going to be tough for Everton to get out of that position," added Allardyce - who has managed Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham, Sunderland and Palace in the Premier League.

"They know what the problems are, they just perhaps want a bit of guidance now how to rectify those problems.

"I've been in this position a number of times in the last three clubs I've had and I'd just put the team back to basics."