Paris Saint Germain v RSC Anderlecht

Mbappe
Mbappe was given a rating of two out of 10 by L'Equipe for his performance against Marseille last week

Striker Kylian Mbappe could be dropped for Paris St-Germain's Champions League group match against Anderlecht.

Mbappe, 18, is on loan at PSG from Monaco and will become the second most expensive player in history when he completes a permanent 180m euros (£160m) move in the summer.

The Frenchman has scored four goals in his first 10 PSG games, but struggled in his last two Ligue 1 matches.

"It is a new experience for him," said PSG coach Unai Emery.

"When you play well, you open all the papers and you listen to all the sports shows and they say that you are the best.

"You need to be able to balance your mentality, your emotions. When you play badly, you have to be ready for the criticism."

World-record signing Neymar will return after missing Friday's 3-0 win over Nice through suspension, but midfielder Thiago Motta is out with a knee injury.

PSG will secure qualification for the last 16 with two matches to spare in Group B if they beat the Belgian side and Celtic fail to win against Bayern Munich.

