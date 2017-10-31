FC Basel v CSKA Moscow
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|9
|2
|FC Basel
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|6
|3
|CSKA Moscow
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|4
|Benfica
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|-7
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|0
|12
|9
|2
|Bayern Munich
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Celtic
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|10
|-10
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|4
|7
|7
|2
|Roma
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|1
|5
|3
|Atl Madrid
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
|4
|FK Qarabag
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|8
|-7
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Besiktas
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|9
|2
|RB Leipzig
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|3
|FC Porto
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|6
|0
|3
|4
|Monaco
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Tottenham
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|7
|2
|Real Madrid
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|7
|3
|B Dortmund
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|1
|4
|Apoel Nicosia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|1
