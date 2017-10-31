Champions League - Group A
FC Basel19:45CSKA Moscow
Venue: St Jakob-Park

FC Basel v CSKA Moscow

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 31st October 2017

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd33008179
2FC Basel32017346
3CSKA Moscow310237-43
4Benfica300318-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG3300120129
2Bayern Munich32016336
3Celtic310238-53
4Anderlecht3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea321011477
2Roma31205415
3Atl Madrid302112-12
4FK Qarabag301218-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona33007169
2Juventus32014406
3Sporting310245-13
4Olympiakos300338-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool312010375
2Spartak Moscow31207345
3Sevilla311167-14
4NK Maribor3012111-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33008179
2Shakhtar Donetsk32014406
3Napoli31025503
4Feyenoord300329-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas33007259
2RB Leipzig311145-14
3FC Porto31026603
4Monaco301226-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham32107257
2Real Madrid32107257
3B Dortmund301237-41
4Apoel Nicosia301217-61
