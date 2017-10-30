Champions League - Group D
Olympiakos19:45Barcelona
Venue: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium

Olympiakos v Barcelona

Gerard Pique
Gerard Pique is serving a one-match suspension
Olympiakos v Barcelona, Champions League Group D
Venue: Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens Date: Tuesday, 31 October, 19:45 BST
Barcelona will be without Gerard Pique for their trip to Olympiakos after he was sent off against the Greek champions a fortnight ago.

The five-time European champions are also without Ousmane Dembele, Andres Iniesta, Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan.

Ernesto Valverde's Barca side will qualify for the last 16 if they better the result of Sporting Lisbon, who are at home to Juventus.

Valverde managed Olympiakos in two spells between 2008 and 2012.

"It's emotional to come here to Athens, to this stadium, for what it has meant to me and for what is at stake," said Valverde, 53.

"Even though they (Olympiakos fans) will give me a good reception, I'm sure they will be right behind their team."

Olympiakos, who are still without a point in Group D, will see their slim hopes of qualification end if they lose and Juventus avoid defeat away at Sporting Lisbon.

The Greek champions have won just four of their last 12 competitive matches and were beaten 1-0 by rivals Panathinaikos at the weekend.

Tuesday 31st October 2017

