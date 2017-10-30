Manchester United v Benfica

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal when United beat Benfica in Lisbon

Manchester United have no new injury concerns as they look for the win that could see them qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Midfielders Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba remain out through injury, as are Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo.

"Our aim is to qualify and finish top. A draw is not bad, but we want to win to get to the last 16," Mourinho said.

"If we can qualify on Tuesday it is better for us."

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have rotated on the left wing this season but Mourinho believes they can play together, although would not give anything away on his team selection.

"Benfica are a better team than Basel and CSKA," said Mourinho, who described striker Romelu Lukaku as "untouchable in my team".

"Yes, they are in a difficult position and now they can really only expect to get enough points to go into the Europa League. So they are going to try to get at least a point from our match.

"But since we played in Lisbon they have won in both matches. I think they are more confident, they are more Benfica than two weeks ago, so I expect a difficult match."

Who can qualify from Group A on Tuesday?

Three-time winners Manchester United will qualify if they win and CSKA Moscow fail to beat Basel, or if United draw and CSKA lose.

Basel will be through with a win if United avoid defeat.