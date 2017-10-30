Roma v Chelsea

N'Golo Kante has not played for Chelsea in October

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante could return from injury for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Roma.

Kante, 26, has not played for the Blues since 30 September because of a hamstring injury.

Danny Drinkwater is also set to be included in the squad following a calf problem, with Victor Moses (hamstring) the only definite absentee.

A win for Chelsea would secure a last-16 spot with two games to spare in Group C.

"Kante has trained with us," said Blues boss Antonio Conte. "It's very important in this moment to speak with the player.

"I was a player and I know very well after an injury - above all a muscular problem, a bad injury - it's very important to listen to the player, to find out his sensation and then make the best decision for him and the team.

"We will try to make the best decision."

Roma came back from two goals down to take a 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago and Conte said he was expecting "another very tough match".

"Our group is a tough group with Atletico Madrid and Roma.

"To stay at the top of this group is really important."

Roma have a number of injury problems, including forwards Patrik Schick (thigh) and Gregoire Defrel (ankle), and defenders Bruno Peres (hamstring) and Rick Karsdorp (cruciate ligament).

But the Serie A side, who are second in the group, have won all three of their league matches 1-0 since drawing with the Premier League champions.

"In London, we saw a beautiful Roma and tomorrow I want to see the same mentality," said boss Eusebio di Francesco.

"That game must be a starting point for us.

"The idea is also to be more realistic than during the last three league matches where we lacked something."

How likely are Chelsea to progress?

Sports data specialists Gracenote Sports have simulated the remainder of the Champions League group phase one million times based on their current ratings for the clubs involved and their results to date, and have come up with a probability percentage of each side progressing to the knockout stage.

Simon Gleave, head of analysis at Gracenote Sports, said: "Chelsea's 3-3 draw at home to Roma two weeks ago did not affect the Blues' chances of progress too much because of Atletico Madrid's 0-0 draw at Qarabag.

"Chelsea's chance of progress is now 90% and they will be certain of their place in the knockout phase with a win in Rome this week.

"A defeat at Roma though, combined with an expected Atletico home win against Azerbaijan champions Qarabag, will make the group a three-horse race again."