International squads
Northern Ireland (v Switzerland on 9 November and 12 November)
Goalkeepers: Roy Carroll (Linfield), Michael McGovern (Norwich), Alan Mannus (St. Johnstone)
Defenders: Aaron Hughes (Hearts), Gareth McAuley (West Brom), Jonny Evans (West Brom), Chris Brunt (West Brom), Conor McLaughlin (Millwall), Lee Hodson (Rangers), Paddy McNair (Sunderland), Daniel Lafferty (Sheffield United), Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe), Tom Flanagan (Burton)
Midfielders: Steven Davis (Southampton), Niall McGinn (Gwangju), Oliver Norwood (Fulham), Corry Evans (Blackburn), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Stuart Dallas (Leeds), Paul Paton (St. Johnstone), Matthew Lund (Burton), Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock), George Saville (Millwall)
Forwards: Kyle Lafferty (Hearts), Josh Magennis (Charlton), Conor Washington (QPR), Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest)
Scotland (v the Netherlands on 9 November)
Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Craig Gordon (Celtic), David Marshall (Hull City)
Defenders: Callum Paterson (Cardiff), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Liam Cooper (Leeds), Paul Hanlon (Hibernian), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn), Christophe Berra (Hearts)
Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Scott Brown (Celtic), Callum McGregor (Celtic), James Forrest (Celtic), Darren Fletcher (Stoke City), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Hibernian), Kenny McLean (Aberdeen), Matt Phillips (West Brom), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Ryan Christie (Aberdeen* on loan from Celtic)
Forwards: Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest), Leigh Griffiths (Celtic)