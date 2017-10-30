BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Harding hat-trick & other great goals

Harding hat-trick & other great WSL goals

Liverpool's Natasha Harding is our star performer for her hat-trick against Sunderland in the best goals and highlights from week four of the Women's Super League.

Available to UK users only.

