Lyon v Everton

Everton's Wayne Rooney, Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane have not travelled to Lyon for Thursday's crucial Europa League match.
Keane has a foot injury and the other three have been rested, while academy defender Morgan Feeney is in the squad.
"We just wanted to freshen it up, with one eye on Sunday," caretaker manager David Unsworth said, referring to the league game against Watford.
The Toffees could be knocked out of the competition if they lose.
Defeat in the Group E game coupled with Atalanta avoiding defeat at Apollon Limassol would see the Premier League club eliminated.
"We have an uphill task, but it's not impossible. We'll give everything to win," added Unsworth.
"The Europa League is very important to us because we've got 3,000 Evertonians coming to watch us tomorrow.
"It's important to me and important to the players. I'll pick a team to win the game and I know the lads will do everything they can to win it as well.
"Every time you pull on the shirt for this great club, it's important to win. We want to do it for our fans."
MATCH FACTS
- Lyon's win at Goodison Park in the reverse fixture was the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides.
- Six of Lyon's last seven home meetings with English sides have resulted in a draw, losing the other. They've not won at home v English opposition since November 1967, beating Tottenham 1-0 in the Cup Winners' Cup.
- The French side have won four of their last five home games in the Europa League, drawing the other. They've scored 17 goals in those games (3.4 per game), but have also failed to keep a clean sheet.
- Everton have made the worst start of any English team in the Europa League group stages, picking up just one point from their three games.
- The Toffees' only previous away trip to France in European competition was in the 2014-15 Europa League group stages - a 0-0 draw against Lille.
- Everton haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight matches in major European competition.
- Lyon's starting XI in their game at Goodison was the youngest average starting team in the Europa League this season (23y 149d).
- No side has scored more penalties than Lyon in the Europa League this season (two), with 50% of their goals coming from the spot.
- No player has made more interceptions in the Europa League this season than Morgan Schneiderlin (12).