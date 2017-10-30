Alex Nouri: Werder Bremen sack manager after 3-0 defeat by Augsburg

Werder Bremen have lost five of their opening 10 games in the Bundesliga

Werder Bremen have sacked manager Alex Nouri after Sunday's 3-0 home defeat by Augsburg.

He is the third Bundesliga coach to be sacked this season.

Florian Kohfeldt, who coaches the club's under-23 team, will take charge of the first team for Friday's league match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bremen are second bottom of the table on five points from 10 games and are yet to win a top-flight match this season, scoring just three goals.

After his appointment in October last year, Nouri led the side out of the relegation zone to finish eighth but fans chanted "Nouri out" after Sunday's loss, the team's fifth in the league this season.

His departure follows the sackings of Andries Jonker (Wolfsburg) and Carlo Ancelotti (Bayern Munich).

Bremen CEO Klaus Filbry said: "Alex took over during a very difficult situation last year and successfully mastered it. For that we'd like to thank him."