Europa League: Cologne fined £53,000 after crowd trouble at Arsenal game

Cologne have been fined £53,000 after crowd trouble marred their Europa League group match at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in September.

Kick-off was delayed by an hour after thousands of ticketless Cologne supporters arrived at the stadium.

Cologne were issued with four charges by Uefa, including crowd disturbances and the setting off of fireworks.

They have been banned from selling tickets for one European away match, though that is suspended for two years.

The club have also been ordered to pay a settlement to Arsenal over damage caused by their fans. The Gunners will face no further action over a charge regarding blocked stairways.

About 20,000 Cologne fans arrived in London for the group match on 14 September, despite a ticket allocation of only 2,900.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences, and Cologne later apologised for their fans' behaviour, but criticised the security at the match.

Arsenal, who won the match 3-1, travel to Cologne on 23 November for their fourth Group H tie.

