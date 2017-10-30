Torquay United: Boss Gary Owers urges fringe players to go out on loan

Gary Owers has led Torquay to just two wins since taking over in September

Torquay United's out-of-favour players should consider going out on loan, says Gulls boss Gary Owers.

The National League's bottom side have a weekend off after losing in the FA Cup, and Owers says some of his squad should take that chance to play.

"Some of the lads that haven't been playing need to think about how they're going to get fit," Owers told BBC Radio Devon after the 2-0 loss to Hartlepool.

"My advice would be go and get yourself away for a month and see what happens."

He continued: "My current raft of loan players will be leaving in the same week of the same month in December and I need as many players as possible match fit and available."

The Gulls have seen forward James Gray leave for York City on loan, while Jamie Reid agreed a permanent deal at Plainmoor last week, having been on loan from Exeter City.

But Owers says he will continue to try to shake up his squad, with a new striker his top priority.

"I have to have a think about possibly bringing a couple of players in or looking at other options," he said.

"We created chances and a good striker - it might go in off their knee or the end of their nose - but they get 20 goals a season and we don't look like we've got that at the moment."