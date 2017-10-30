Chris Wilder: Sheffield United can handle pressure of being Championship leaders

Chris Wilder managed Alfreton Town, Halifax Town, Oxford United and Northampton Town before joining Sheffield United in May 2016

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is confident his side can handle the pressure that comes with being top of the Championship table.

The Blades beat rivals Leeds United 2-1 on Friday to claim a third successive victory and move top of the league.

"Every game becomes more significant because we're at the top of the division," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"We'll deal with that and handle it: we haven't got any egos in the dressing room so we won't take backward steps."

Wilder added: "This is an important period leading up to Christmas. We want to keep the hammer down and have more nights like this for our supporters, who have suffered for so long.

"We're just enjoying it [but] we've definitely got a target on our back because of the results we've had and the performances we've produced."

The win at Elland Road was the Blades' ninth from their past 11 league games and saw them climb to the second-tier summit for the first time since November 2005.

United spent six seasons in League One before achieving promotion in May and have not played in the Premier League since 2007.

But having won 10 of their 14 league games this season, Wilder believes they now have the confidence to go toe-to-toe with any Championship side.

"We've assembled a group of talented footballers that we try to organise, push into shape and get going but they're really good characters," he said.

"That quality gives us a chance of going anywhere and getting a result."