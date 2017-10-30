England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland request to wear poppies

Scotland and England players wore black armbands with poppy symbols during their World Cup qualifier at Wembley last November

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will request permission from Fifa to wear poppies during November's international matches.

It comes after the law was changed last month, allowing the home nations to wear a poppy if opposing teams and the competition organiser agree to it.

The football associations of the four nations said in a statement they jointly "welcomed" the revised law.

Each nation was fined for displaying poppies during games in November 2016.

England and Scotland wore the emblem on black armbands during their World Cup qualifier at Wembley, while Wales and Northern Ireland were fined for displaying it in their stadiums.

Northern Ireland host Switzerland in the first leg of their play-off for the 2018 World Cup while Scotland face the Netherlands at Pittodrie in a friendly, also on Thursday, 9 November. England take on Germany at Wembley and Wales travel to France on the Friday - all games come under the jurisdiction of world governing body Fifa.

The nations intend to wear a poppy to "remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the First and Second World Wars".

The statement added: "It was important that clarity was brought to this issue as it affects many football matches/competitions throughout the world and is particularly helpful in relation to remembrance and poppies.

"In any year when there are international matches in the week leading up to and including Remembrance Sunday, it is the intention of all four home nations to seek permission from the opposition team and Fifa to display the poppy on armbands."

More to follow.