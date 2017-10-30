BBC Sport - Non-league Widnes stage incredible comeback in action-packed injury time against Padiham

This might be the craziest minute of football you'll ever see

Watch an incredible minute of football as Widnes battle back from 3-1 down in injury time of their North West Counties Football League match against Padiham.

