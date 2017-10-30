Irish Premiership: Coleraine v Ballinamallard United (Tues)

Following the defeat to Crusaders, Ballinamallard are four points adrift at the foot of the table

Ballinamallard manager Gavin Dykes says his team will continue to play attacking football during their toughest run of games this season.

After a 2-0 loss to Crusaders on Friday, the Mallards are bottom of the Irish Premiership with just one win.

There is no let-up for Dykes and his players this week as they visit league leaders Coleraine on Tuesday before hosting Linfield on Saturday.

"It's a big ask and it's a big week for us," Dykes said.

"Coleraine, top of the table, what a game that is and we'll go there full of confidence and have a go at it," he said.

"We're not going up there to try and defend, we'll have a go and try and play our game and hopefully we might get a result out of.

"Crusaders on a Friday night, Coleraine on the Tuesday and then we have Linfield, the champions, at home on the Saturday but that's why we want to be in this league and they're the games we want to be playing.

"We've never had a problem with it (poor morale). They're a young side with young lads and the experienced boys have done really, really well for us.

"Hopefully we'll go up there on Tuesday night and maybe get something out of it as a reward."

Coleraine continued their impressive start to the season with a 3-0 win over Glentoran on Saturday, which means they will head into Tuesday's top versus bottom clash with a five point lead over second-placed Glenavon.

Despite his side's unbeaten start to the campaign, the Bannsiders manager, Oran Kearney is wary of a Ballinamallard side that have looked more confident since picking up their first win of the season against Carrick Rangers.

"They played Crusaders the other night and it took Crusaders a long, long time to break them down and their first goal against them," Kearney said.

"We're well aware of the strengths that they have and we know how tough the game is going to be."