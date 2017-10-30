Champions League - Group B
Celtic19:45Bayern Munich
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski
Lewandowski has scored 19 goals in 20 appearances for club and country this season

Bayern Munich will be without striker Robert Lewandowski for Tuesday's Champions League visit to Celtic Park.

The Poland star has not travelled with the squad after picking up a knock in Saturday's win over RB Leipzig.

Thomas Müller, who scored the opener in Bayern's 3-0 victory against Celtic a fortnight ago, had already been ruled out with a thigh problem.

Celtic winger Patrick Roberts is expected to miss out after picking up a hamstring injury at the weekend.

Manager Brendan Rodgers rested captain Scott Brown for the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock, along with Dedryck Boyata and James Forrest, while Scott Sinclair, Moussa Dembele and Stuart Armstrong were restricted to roles off the substitutes' bench.

Central defenders Jozo Simunovic and Eric Sviatchenko remain sidelined.

Lewandowski left the field in discomfort after scoring his 10th Bundesliga goal of the season in a 2-0 win against RB Leipzig.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and France winger Franck Ribery are long-term absentees for the visitors but Spain defender Javi Martínez, who missed Celtic's visit to the Allianz Arena, played on Saturday.

And Kingsley Coman, who was a fitness doubt, is in the visitors' squad.

A home defeat would end Celtic's hopes of progressing to the last 16, while victory would draw them level on points with second-placed Bayern.

Group B leaders Paris St-Germain look to extend their 100% record at home to Anderlecht, who have yet to pick up a point.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd33008179
2FC Basel32017346
3CSKA Moscow310237-43
4Benfica300318-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG3300120129
2Bayern Munich32016336
3Celtic310238-53
4Anderlecht3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea321011477
2Roma31205415
3Atl Madrid302112-12
4FK Qarabag301218-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona33007169
2Juventus32014406
3Sporting310245-13
4Olympiakos300338-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool312010375
2Spartak Moscow31207345
3Sevilla311167-14
4NK Maribor3012111-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33008179
2Shakhtar Donetsk32014406
3Napoli31025503
4Feyenoord300329-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas33007259
2RB Leipzig311145-14
3FC Porto31026603
4Monaco301226-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham32107257
2Real Madrid32107257
3B Dortmund301237-41
4Apoel Nicosia301217-61
View full Champions League tables

