SWPL: Celtic hit four quick goals in win over Stirling University

Celtic's Heather Richards (right) was been back in the starting line-up in recent weeks

Celtic blew Stirling University away with four goals in 25 minutes in a 4-1 win at the K Park in East Kilbride.

Glasgow City and Hibernian, separated by just two points at the top of the table, both showed their championship prowess with 8-0 wins over Aberdeen and Spartans respectively.

Hamilton Academical beat Rangers 2-0 to all but seal SWPL survival.

Accies lead Aberdeen by seven points, and a draw against the Dons in their next match will relegate their rivals.

In form Celtic

Despite a 4-0 loss on their last outing to Glasgow City, Celtic have been enjoying recent good form, and with just one point separating them from Stirling before the game in the battle for third place there was much at stake.

A tight game was expected. By half-time Celtic had a 4-0 lead, and it could have been much more.

The home side had taken their time to get going, but after Jamie-Leigh Napier knocked in from close range on 23 minutes the floodgates opened.

Three minutes later and Sarah Ewens sent a cross in to the box that was sliced into her own net by Ashley McDonald.

Ewens and Natalie Ross both went close before Cheryl McCulloch got up highest to head in a corner.

The fourth had a degree of luck about it when Ross' shot squirmed away from the goalkeeper, and Ewens was able to tap in the loose ball.

The way the game was going Celtic looked like they could match the drubbings Hibs and Glasgow City were handing out elsewhere, but they could not keep the performance going for 90 minutes.

Rebecca Galbraith should have pulled one back for Stirling, but knocked wide at the back post.

Katy Morris also headed over when left unmarked in the Celtic box.

Stirling University regular Danijela Rae was missing for the visitors

However, when McCulloch's first touch at the back let her down, Nicole Pullar was there to pounce - her pace too much for the Celtic defender and she finished with a low shot past Megan Cunningham.

McCulloch was fortunate not to see red when a similar mistake set Rachel Donaldson free, but as the two tussled for the ball the referee instead gave the free-kick the other way.

Celtic head coach David Haley: "Some of our goals and some of our movement was really good.

"The best teams go on and continue what they've done in the first half, but we haven't managed to do that. We were a wee bit lazy in things we were doing, and taking Kirsty Howat off gave us a problem through the middle, but the game was won at that point.

"It's disappointing because we maybe should have went on to score more, but we still got the job done.

"We need to finish the season strongly. We need to keep it going for the rest of the campaign. We wanted to make sure we could pick up 12 points out of the four games left, so that's three today and we've Spartans away next week, and hopefully we'll continue on with the good form."