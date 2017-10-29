Napoli 3-1 Sassuolo

Match ends, Napoli 3, Sassuolo 1.
Napoli maintained their unbeaten start to the Serie A season and pulled three points clear at the top of the table by beating strugglers Sassuolo.
Belgian Dries Mertens netted his 10th league goal of the season, with Allan and Jose Callejon also scoring.
Maurizio Sarri's side have won 10 and drawn one of their opening 11 games in the league this season.
Napoli host unbeaten Premier League leaders Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Elsewhere in Serie A...
Lazio and Juventus are both three points behind Napoli after winning at the weekend. Former Manchester United winger Nani was on the scoresheet in Lazio's victory, while Gonzalo Higuain netted twice for Juve.
Former Fulham striker Marcello Trotta, who spent time on loan in the English Football League at Wycombe, Watford, Brentford and Barnsley, scored the winning goal for Crotone in their 2-1 win against Fiorentina.
Ex-Leeds United striker Mirco Antenucci grabbed the only goal as SPAL beat Genoa 1-0. Sampdoria were 4-1 winners against Chievo Verona.
Inter Milan, who are unbeaten this season, travel to Hellas Verona on Monday (19:45 GMT).
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 11Maggio
- 33Albiol
- 21Chiriches
- 31Ghoulam
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Frello Filho
- 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 68'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 7CallejónSubstituted forRogat 76'minutes
- 14Mertens
- 24InsigneSubstituted forGiaccheriniat 80'minutesBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 6Silva Duarte
- 15Giaccherini
- 19Maksimovic
- 20Zielinski
- 22Sepe
- 23Hysaj
- 26Koulibaly
- 30Rog
- 37Ounas
- 42Diawara
Sassuolo
- 47Consigli
- 23Gazzola
- 28Cannavaro
- 15Acerbi
- 13Peluso
- 6MazzitelliSubstituted forPieriniat 71'minutes
- 12Sensi
- 29CassataBooked at 43mins
- 16Politano
- 11FalcinelliSubstituted forScamaccaat 85'minutes
- 90RagusaBooked at 18minsSubstituted forMissiroliat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Magnanelli
- 7Missiroli
- 8Biondini
- 10Matri
- 14Scamacca
- 17Pierini
- 21Lirola Kosok
- 26Oliveira Da Silva
- 70Marson
- 77Pegolo
- Referee:
- Luca Pairetto
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Sassuolo 1.
Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emanuele Giaccherini.
Offside, Napoli. Allan tries a through ball, but Dries Mertens is caught offside.
Vlad Chiriches (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo).
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jorginho.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Cassata (Sassuolo).
Booking
Emanuele Giaccherini (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
Emanuele Giaccherini (Napoli) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jorginho.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Gianluca Scamacca replaces Diego Falcinelli.
Attempt saved. Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Foul by Marko Rog (Napoli).
Federico Peluso (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).
Francesco Cassata (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorginho (Napoli).
Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Sassuolo. Stefano Sensi tries a through ball, but Diego Falcinelli is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Emanuele Giaccherini replaces Lorenzo Insigne.
Booking
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).
Francesco Cassata (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorginho (Napoli).
Simone Missiroli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jorginho (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcello Gazzola (Sassuolo).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces José Callejón.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Marcello Gazzola.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo).
Attempt missed. Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Nicholas Pierini replaces Luca Mazzitelli.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Raúl Albiol (Napoli) because of an injury.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luca Mazzitelli (Sassuolo).