Ryan Christie and Ryan Jack among fresh faces to be called into Scotland squad

Ryan Christie, on loan from Celtic, scored a sensational goal in Aberdeen's 2-1 win over Ross County on Saturday

Interim boss Malky Mackay will name several new faces, including Aberdeen's Ryan Christie and Rangers' Ryan Jack, in his Scotland squad on Monday.

Mackay will take charge of the national side for the friendly against Netherlands on 9 November at Pittodrie.

Graeme Shinnie and Kenny McLean of Aberdeen are also likely to be included as well a host of Celtic players.

That includes captain Scott Brown, who was thought to be considering his position after Gordon Strachan's exit.

Brown reversed his decision to retire from international football during the unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign that ultimately cost Strachan his job, and now seems likely to continue making himself available for selection.

Midfielder Ryan Jack moved to Rangers from Aberdeen in the summer

Former Rangers manager Dick Advocaat, who took the national job in May, midway through the unsuccessful qualification campaign, will also name his Dutch squad this week for the friendly match, likely to be his last in charge.

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben retired from the national side at the end of the campaign.

However, Advocaat is expected to confirm a squad that will feature the likes of former Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk of Southampton, Everton's Davy Klaassen, Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum and World Cup runner-up and Champions League winner Wesley Sneijder.

In his seven matches at Pittodrie as manager of Rangers, Advocaat won four, drew two and lost one.