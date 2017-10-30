BBC Sport - Match of the Day 2: It's sink or swim for young players - Jermaine Jenas

Match of the Day 2 pundits Gary Neville and Jermaine Jenas look at the "sink or swim" environment facing England's youngsters in the Premier League.

