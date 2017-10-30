BBC Sport - Match of the Day 2: It's sink or swim for young players - Jermaine Jenas
It's sink or swim for young players - Jenas
- From the section Football
Match of the Day 2 pundits Gary Neville and Jermaine Jenas look at the "sink or swim" environment facing England's youngsters in the Premier League.
READ MORE: 'World Cup win is proof of progress'
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired