Solihull Moors: Goalkeeper Nathan Vaughan leaves National League club

Nathan Vaughan
Nathan Vaughan played 22 games in total for Solihull Moors

Goalkeeper Nathan Vaughan has left National League club Solihull Moors.

He made 12 appearances this season, the last in a 4-2 defeat at Guiseley on 21 October, but Nick Townsend has played the last two games.

Vaughan, who joined the Moors from Worcester City in 2016, made a name for himself by scoring in an away win at Torquay United in August.

It led to the 36-year-old winning the National League player of the month award.

