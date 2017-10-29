'Footballers as game shows' - your best tweets

Anthony Knockaert
Anthony Knockaert - we'll forgive Alex's incorrect spelling just this once - play on the wing for Brighton

BBC Sport Live pages: the place to be for up-to-the-minute text commentary, match analysis and of course, good old audience participation topics.

Twitter user Alex Storey decided to get in touch using our hashtag, #bbcfootball to suggest a topic - "footballers as game shows" and you lot RAN with it.

Twitter

Here are some of the best responses:

Twitter
Twitter
Twitter
Twitter
Twitter

Honourable mentions to:

Not a game show as such but couldn't leave it out.

Twitter

Same story here. Excellent punnage but can't count it as a game show...

Twitter

Dishonourable mention:

Twitter

Now, now. Let's not be cruel...

Anyway, great work Alex.

Twitter

If you ever want to suggest a topic of debate or discussion, let us know using #bbcfootball - we may use your suggestion in our live pages.

