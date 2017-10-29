BBC Sport - WSL 1 highlights: Manchester City Women 3-1 Birmingham City Ladies

WSL highlights: Man City leave it late to beat Birmingham

Izzy Christiansen scores two penalties and Jennifer Beattie a header as Manchester City Women come from behind to beat Birmingham City Ladies 3-1 in the Women's Super League 1.

MATCH REPORT: Man City score twice in injury time to preserve 100% record

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

WSL highlights: Man City leave it late to beat Birmingham

Video

Highlights: England beat Spain to win U17 World Cup

Video

Possibilities of 2018 are great - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Highlights: Ireland's 'thumping' win over Italy

Video

Why everyone loves Anthony Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Man City taking football to new level - Shearer

Video

Highlights: Scotland 4-50 Tonga

Video

NFL players react to 2017's funniest UK viral stories

Video

Brighton's solid team performance pleases Hughton

Video

Foden scores England's fifth to seal U17 World Cup

Video

Conte pleased with 'deserved' Blues win

Video

Jubilant England players gatecrash interview

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired