BBC Sport - WSL 1 highlights: Manchester City Women 3-1 Birmingham City Ladies
WSL highlights: Man City leave it late to beat Birmingham
- From the section Women's Football
Izzy Christiansen scores two penalties and Jennifer Beattie a header as Manchester City Women come from behind to beat Birmingham City Ladies 3-1 in the Women's Super League 1.
MATCH REPORT: Man City score twice in injury time to preserve 100% record
