Vitesse 2-4 PSV Eindhoven
On-loan Chelsea teenager Mason Mount scored his second Eredivisie goal of the season as Vitesse were beaten at home by league leaders PSV Eindhoven.
Mount, who won the European Under-19 Championship with England in the summer, came on as a second-half substitute to net a consolation goal.
Winger Hirving Lozano scored twice for PSV, as did forward Jurgen Locadia, who also scored an own goal.
Ajax are five points behind PSV after beating Willem II 2-0 on Saturday.
Defenders Fankaty Dabo and Matt Miazga, also on-loan from Premier League champions Chelsea, both started for Vitesse but midfielder Charlie Colkett failed to make it off the bench.
Vitesse are fourth in the table after 10 games played, nine points adrift of top spot.
Line-ups
Vitesse
- 22Pasveer
- 2DaboBooked at 13mins
- 37KashiaSubstituted forCastaignosat 85'minutes
- 5MiazgaBooked at 72mins
- 28BüttnerBooked at 67mins
- 10Bruns
- 17SereroSubstituted forMountat 62'minutes
- 25Foor
- 7Rashica
- 9Matavz
- 11Linssen
Substitutes
- 8Colkett
- 14Castaignos
- 19Mount
- 23Ali
- 24Houwen
- 29Lelieveld
- 43Faye
- 51Bosz
PSV Eindhoven
- 1Zoet
- 4AriasBooked at 67mins
- 5SchwaabBooked at 25mins
- 2Isimat-Mirin
- 20Brenet
- 10van GinkelBooked at 4mins
- 7PereiroBooked at 38minsSubstituted forLuckassenat 77'minutes
- 8Hendrix
- 19Locadia
- 9de JongSubstituted forBergwijnat 83'minutes
- 11Lozano
Substitutes
- 3Luckassen
- 13Room
- 14Lammers
- 17Bergwijn
- 18Rosario
- 23Ramselaar
- 25Maher
- 29Gudmundsson
- 31van Osch
- 32Paal
- 47Ferreira dos Santos
- 50Obispo
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
- Attendance:
- 16,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away9
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Vitesse 2, PSV Eindhoven 4.
Offside, Vitesse. Matt Miazga tries a through ball, but Tim Matavz is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jürgen Locadia.
Foul by Bryan Linssen (Vitesse).
Marco van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Tim Matavz (Vitesse) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Marco van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (Vitesse) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Bruns.
Attempt missed. Thomas Bruns (Vitesse) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bryan Linssen.
Attempt missed. Jürgen Locadia (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.
Substitution
Substitution, Vitesse. Luc Castaignos replaces Guram Kashia.
Attempt missed. Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.
Foul by Alexander Büttner (Vitesse).
Marco van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alexander Büttner (Vitesse).
Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Steven Bergwijn replaces Luuk de Jong because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) because of an injury.
Foul by Thomas Bruns (Vitesse).
Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Matt Miazga (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jürgen Locadia (PSV Eindhoven).
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Derrick Luckassen replaces Gastón Pereiro.
Foul by Alexander Büttner (Vitesse).
Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Brenet.
Attempt blocked. Jürgen Locadia (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hirving Lozano.
Alexander Büttner (Vitesse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven).
Booking
Matt Miazga (Vitesse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matt Miazga (Vitesse).
Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Vitesse. Conceded by Jeroen Zoet.
Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (Vitesse) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Remko Pasveer.
Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high following a fast break.
Booking
Alexander Büttner (Vitesse) is shown the yellow card.