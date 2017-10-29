Vitesse 2-4 PSV Eindhoven

From the section

On-loan Chelsea teenager Mason Mount scored his second Eredivisie goal of the season as Vitesse were beaten at home by league leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Mount, who won the European Under-19 Championship with England in the summer, came on as a second-half substitute to net a consolation goal.

Winger Hirving Lozano scored twice for PSV, as did forward Jurgen Locadia, who also scored an own goal.

Ajax are five points behind PSV after beating Willem II 2-0 on Saturday.

Defenders Fankaty Dabo and Matt Miazga, also on-loan from Premier League champions Chelsea, both started for Vitesse but midfielder Charlie Colkett failed to make it off the bench.

Vitesse are fourth in the table after 10 games played, nine points adrift of top spot.