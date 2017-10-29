Co Antrim Shield: Stewart targets Blues double over Ards

Jordan Stewart and David McAllister battle for the ball in Linfield's win over Ards on Saturday

Linfield winger Jordan Stewart is aiming for a second win over Ards in three days as the sides meet again in the Co Antrim Shield quarter-finals.

Stewart netted in Saturday's 2-0 league win and wants another Windsor Park victory over Colin Nixon's side.

"We'll just go out and strive to beat Ards again and get into the semi-finals," said Stewart.

Cliftonville will host north Belfast rivals Crusaders in Monday night's other quarter-final game.

Crues boss Stephen Baxter will give fringe players an outing in the Solitude encounter.

"It will be our third game in seven days - we'll have to stretch the squad a wee bit and ask a few boys to step in and play," he said.

"But we have capable players and people ready to play so we'll go up there and give it our best shot."

Nixon said he would also make changes, because of injuries and suspensions, as his Ards side prepare to face the holders.

Ballymena United and Carrick Rangers have already progressed to the semi-final stage.