Match ends, Benevento 1, Lazio 5.
Benevento 1-5 Lazio
Line-ups
Benevento
- 22Brignoli
- 23Venuti
- 88Antei
- 17Di Chiara
- 87LombardiSubstituted forLetiziaat 79'minutes
- 13Chibsah
- 14ViolaBooked at 42mins
- 77Lazaar
- 8Cataldi
- 20MemushajSubstituted forCicirettiat 45'minutes
- 33IemmelloSubstituted forCodaat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Belec
- 3Letizia
- 4Del Pinto
- 6Djimsiti
- 10Ciciretti
- 11Coda
- 18Gyamfi
- 24Kanouté
- 26Parigini
- 32Puscas
- 90Armenteros
- 95Gravillon
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 3de Vrij
- 26Radu
- 77Marusic
- 16Parolo
- 6LucasSubstituted forCaicedoat 81'minutes
- 21Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forJ Lukakuat 58'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 19LulicSubstituted forNaniat 71'minutes
- 18Luis Alberto
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 5J Lukaku
- 7Nani
- 20Caicedo
- 23Guerrieri
- 25Vargic
- 27Ramos Marchi
- 30Lomba Neto
- 33Dos Santos Nascimento
- 66Cavaco Jordao
- 96Murgia
- Referee:
- Piero Giacomelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benevento 1, Lazio 5.
Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luca Antei (Benevento).
Stefan Radu (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolas Viola (Benevento).
Attempt missed. Nicolas Viola (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Benevento 1, Lazio 5. Nani (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.
Booking
Jordan Lukaku (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan Lukaku (Lazio).
Lorenzo Venuti (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Stefan Radu.
Attempt blocked. Amato Ciciretti (Benevento) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Amato Ciciretti (Benevento) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gaetano Letizia.
Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nani.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Alberto Brignoli.
Attempt missed. Amato Ciciretti (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Felipe Caicedo replaces Lucas Leiva.
Foul by Bastos (Lazio).
Amato Ciciretti (Benevento) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Gaetano Letizia replaces Cristiano Lombardi.
Foul by Nicolas Viola (Benevento).
Bastos (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Amato Ciciretti (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raman Chibsah.
Attempt missed. Nicolas Viola (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Benevento 1, Lazio 4. Marco Parolo (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nani.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Nani replaces Senad Lulic.
Attempt missed. Amato Ciciretti (Benevento) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nicolas Viola with a cross.
Foul by Raman Chibsah (Benevento).
Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Danilo Cataldi (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Massimo Coda.
Substitution
Substitution, Benevento. Massimo Coda replaces Pietro Iemmello.
Offside, Benevento. Danilo Cataldi tries a through ball, but Pietro Iemmello is caught offside.
Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).
Danilo Cataldi (Benevento) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Cristiano Lombardi.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Lorenzo Venuti.
Attempt missed. Gianluca Di Chiara (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Viola.
Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).
Amato Ciciretti (Benevento) wins a free kick on the right wing.