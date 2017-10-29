BBC Sport - Is this the most bizarre way to concede a penalty?
Is this the most bizarre way to concede a penalty?
- From the section Football
Watch Cowdenbeath forward Jordan Garden concede a bizarre penalty after he uses his head to clear the ball in his side's 1-0 defeat by Berwick Rangers on Saturday.
WATCH MORE: Is this the most ridiculous penalty you've ever seen?
