BBC Sport - Brighton 1-1 Southampton: Solid team performance pleases Chris Hughton
Brighton's solid team performance pleases Hughton
Brighton manager Chris Hughton says his side's 1-1 draw against Southampton is a "fair result" as the Seagulls move up one place to 11th with 12 points.
