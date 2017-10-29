Bayern Munich will face different Celtic - Leigh Griffiths

Will Brendan Rodgers play Moussa Dembele, Leigh Griffiths or both against Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will face a better Celtic in Glasgow on Tuesday than the team who lost 3-0 in the Champions League in Germany, says striker Leigh Griffiths.

Celtic are third in Group B but have now equalled their own 100-year-old record of 62 domestic games unbeaten.

They will be out of the competition if they lose and Paris St-Germain avoid a home defeat by Anderlecht.

"The game will be different here, especially with the crowd getting behind us," said Griffiths.

"In the second half [away] we were much more disciplined to go and play. We created good chances to score goals.

"If we can replicate the last half hour we played over there then we give ourselves a good shot."

Should Brendan Rodgers' side exit the Champions League on Tuesday, they would be left looking to secure third place and a Europa League berth in the final two matches of the group stage.

Domestically, Celtic are a point clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, but Griffiths said they were disappointed to drop two points at home to Kilmarnock in Saturday's 1-1 draw.

Griffiths scored Celtic's goal after being reinstated by Rodgers to the starting line-up. Moussa Dembele had been given the main striking role - and scored twice - in the 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

"Moussa came back and is fit, he had to wait for his chance and he took it with aplomb," said 27-year-old Griffiths.

"So I was back in and scored a goal and we need to see what happens on Tuesday.

"You know how good a player Moussa is. I am a striker, I want to be selfish and in the team, but ultimately it is down to the manager and who he sees fit to start the game.

"It is going to be a difficult night for us but as you have seen previously, big teams have been turned over when they came here."

Robert Lewandowski scored his 19th goal in 20 appearances for club and country this season with his opener for Bayern against RB Leipzig

While winger Patrick Roberts will miss the match against the German champions owing to a probable hamstring injury, Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes is confident Robert Lewandowski should be fit.

The Poland striker was substituted during the second half of their 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in Munich on Saturday, which lifted them above Borussia Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga.

Lewandowski scored the first with on-loan Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez scoring the second before the former went off with a muscular problem.

Meanwhile, Germany right-back Joshua Kimmich has targeted last-16 qualification with two games to spare when they travel to Glasgow.

Such is the dominance of Bayern and, in particular, French giants PSG in Group B, both can be assured of progress on match day four.

Kimmich, who scored Bayern's second in their 3-0 victory over Celtic earlier this month, said: "We did a good job in the first match against Celtic, but it starts from scratch as usual. We absolutely want to win."