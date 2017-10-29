Colchester United: Sean Murray faces lay-off following knee operation

Sean Murray joined Colchester in January after being released by Swindon Town

Colchester United midfielder Sean Murray will be out of action for up to six weeks following knee surgery.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury in the goalless draw at Coventry City on 21 October and missed Saturday's 3-1 home win over Crewe Alexandra.

Murray has made 16 appearances for the U's this season, scoring twice.

"He has had an operation. He's going to be out for four to six weeks, which is a bitter blow," manager John McGreal told BBC Essex.