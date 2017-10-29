Aberdeen: Derek McInnes reckons trio could be in line for Scotland call-ups

Ryan Christie, Kenny McLean and Graeme Shinnie have been in great form for Aberdeen

Derek McInnes hopes his Aberdeen stars finally get some international recognition when the Scotland squad is announced on Monday.

With interim boss Malky Mackay naming his pool for the friendly against Netherlands, the Dons manager hopes Ryan Christie, Kenny McLean and Graeme Shinnie make the cut.

"I've had conversations with Malky and I'm hopeful," McInnes said.

"I'm not sure, but I'm hopeful we'll get some representation in the squad."

The Dons, whose Pittodrie ground will host the Scots' match against the Dutch on Thursday 9 November, have finished runners-up in the Premiership for the last three years.

Despite that impressive record, only McLean has earned a Scotland cap during that time.

The midfielder, and on-loan Celtic player Christie both scored on Saturday as Aberdeen beat Ross County 2-1 and closed the gap on Premiership leaders Celtic to one point.

McInnes, however, refuses to be distracted by the champions, who beat his side 3-0 in midweek.

"We're just trying to get back on track and go on another winning run," added the Dons boss, who has been linked with the vacant manager's job at Rangers,

"It's not about keeping in touch with Celtic, it's all about being happy with our own work."

Mackay takes charge of the Scots following the sacking of manager Gordon Strachan, who was unable to guide the national side to the qualification play-offs for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.